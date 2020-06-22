168 wildfires seen across BC so far for the 2020 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service has released its seasonal summary and outlook for wildfire activity in British Columbia.

According to the report, as of June 19, 2020, there have been 168 wildfires reported which are said to have burned up approximately 662 hectares of land.

The Wildfire Service says the wildfire season began with drier-than-normal conditions.

Despite the season starting out with drier-than-normal conditions, periodic rain helped to keep the number of ignitions low in April, May and the first half of June.

As for the remainder of the wildfire season, the Wildfire Service says B.C. remains in a weather pattern that is producing periodic rainfall and, therefore, limited fire starts can be expected.

However, British Columbians are being reminded to continue to practice fire safety in order to prevent the spread of fires.

For up-to-date wildfire activity, you can visit the Province’s website.