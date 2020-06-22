NewsRegional

168 wildfires seen across BC so far for the 2020 season

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
canada’s-wildfire-season-expected-to-be-‘well-above-average’:-natural-resources-canada

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Standing water caused delays in maintaining the Woodlawn Cemetery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says heavy rain caused a delay...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Man charged for arson at Dawson Creek Walmart

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have charged a man following a case of arson. According to RCMP, officers,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided an update to residents, on Monday afternoon, regarding...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service has released its seasonal summary and outlook for wildfire activity in British Columbia.

According to the report, as of June 19, 2020, there have been 168 wildfires reported which are said to have burned up approximately 662 hectares of land.

The Wildfire Service says the wildfire season began with drier-than-normal conditions.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Despite the season starting out with drier-than-normal conditions, periodic rain helped to keep the number of ignitions low in April, May and the first half of June.

As for the remainder of the wildfire season, the Wildfire Service says B.C. remains in a weather pattern that is producing periodic rainfall and, therefore, limited fire starts can be expected.

However, British Columbians are being reminded to continue to practice fire safety in order to prevent the spread of fires.

For up-to-date wildfire activity, you can visit the Province’s website.

Previous articleCity Recreation facilities to remain closed until the Fall
Next articleMichigan asks judge to shut Enbridge pipeline in Great Lakes

More Articles Like This

Standing water caused delays in maintaining the Woodlawn Cemetery

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says heavy rain caused a delay in mowing the grass at...
Read more

Man charged for arson at Dawson Creek Walmart

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have charged a man following a case of arson. According to RCMP, officers, along with the Dawson Creek...
Read more

PRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided an update to residents, on Monday afternoon, regarding the Old Fort Landslide. According to...
Read more

City Recreation facilities to remain closed until the Fall

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John's Recreation facilities could open on September 8. At...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv