19 new COVID-19 cases reported across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 19 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,775, as released by Health Officials on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 185 active cases in B.C., and 2,422 people who tested positive have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 11, with five of those in ICU.

For almost a week, the Province’s COVID-19 death count still remains at 168.

Henry says as travel is expected to increase over the summer months, British Columbians are reminded that the impact on small communities with limited health-care resources can be severe, and that travel should be avoided if possible.

Instead, British Columbians are suggested to consider stay-cations to help prevent the spread of the virus.