20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, Province must continue to keep up protection

VICTORIA, B.C. – 20 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,869, as announced on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 179 active cases across the Province.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 15, with seven of those in ICU.

The Province’s COVID-19 death count now sits at 173.

Henry says everyone must continue to use the protective measures in order to keep the virus manageable.

“For all of us in B.C., and perhaps for anybody visiting from another province, we need to continue to use our layers of protection because this what will keep us being able to manage in our society.”

2,517 British Columbians have since recovered from the virus.