203 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 31,544

By Global News
NewsAdam Reaburn

Chief Yahey says he’s still Chief of the Blueberry after vote to remove him

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Chief Marvin Yahey says he is still the Chief of the Blueberry...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks

School District 60 sees modest returns to in-class learning following COVID-19 suspension

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It has now been over a week since B.C. students have returned to part-time...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks

12 new COVID-19 related cases confirmed across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,680,...
Read more
Global News

Ontario reported 203 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 31,544.

This is the fourth day in a row with new cases in the 200s. It is also the lowest case number since March 28, which saw 154 new cases. Thursday’s report marks an increase of 0.6 per cent in total cumulative cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,487, as 12 more deaths were reported.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Meanwhile, 25,855 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 82 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 924,680 tests so far for the virus. This is up 24,341 tests from the previous day, which is the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Thursdays report indicates the highest number new cases were concentrated around the Greater Toronto Area with Toronto seeing 87 new cases, Peel Region with 44 new cases and York Region with 13. Windsor-Essex reported 13 new cases and Haldimand-Norfolk with 11 new cases.

