22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC on Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64 and 22 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,623, as released by Health Officials on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 214 active cases in B.C., which is an increase from 207 on Tuesday.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,243 have since recovered from the virus.

32 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while seven of those are in ICU.

There was one new death reported, bringing the Province’s death toll for COVID-19 to 166 people.

When it comes to protests and demonstrations, Henry urges people to consider alternative ways to peacefully demonstrate, such as by doing it in smaller groups, to avoid a spike in virus transmissions.