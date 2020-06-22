Health

22 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., but more outbreaks end at care homes

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

British Columbia confirmed 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one new death on Wednesday.

It is the largest single-day jump in new cases since May 8, and comes two weeks after B.C. began Phase 2 of its economic restart plan.

The death reported Wednesday was at the Langley Lodge long-term care facility, where 23 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 2,623, more than 85 per cent of whom have recovered.

B.C. has recorded 166 COVID-19 fatalities, and the province continues to monitor 214 active cases of the virus. Thirty-two of those patients are in hospital, seven of them in intensive care.

Outbreaks at two additional residential care facilities have been declared over, leaving just six ongoing outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living.

Four outbreaks are in the Fraser Health region, while two are in Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The province is monitoring seven outbreaks in the community.

