230 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 31,090

By Global News
Taylor Bridge Community Consultation delayed due to COVID

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Public consultation about building a new Taylor Bridge, has been delayed due...
City purchases new equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John staff have awarded three equipment contracts for...
Paving projects move forward on 104 street and 91 avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Knappett Industries has been awarded the contract to pave parts of 104...
Global News

Ontario reported 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,090.

This is the second day in a row that new daily cases hit the 200 mark. Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 0.7 per cent in total cumulative cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,464, as 14 more deaths were reported.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Meanwhile, 24,829 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 80 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 880,398 tests so far for the virus. This is up 13,509 tests from the previous day, which fell short of the testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day, according to the province.

Ontario has 600 patients (down by three from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 116 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 88 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by seven).

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 67 per cent of all cases in the province.

