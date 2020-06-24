24 new cases of coronavirus in B.C., one new death over past 48 hours

B.C. has recorded 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 48 hours.

One more person has died from COVID-19 in a long-term care home in the Fraser Health region, bringing the total number of deaths to 165.

Thirty-two people remain in hospital, which is down from 35 on Saturday. In total, 2,207 people have now recovered from the virus.

Five people remain in the ICU.

There are still 224 active cases, which is an increase of four since Saturday.

“This does tell us, there is still transmission of COVID in some of our communities around the province,” Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday. “And that we’re not completely out of the woods yet.”

“Fewer faces and bigger spaces still apply.”

There are still 13 active outbreaks in B.C., 12 in long-term care and assisted living homes. The outbreak at the Residence at Clayton Heights has been declared over.

