Health

243 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 30,860

Avatar
By Global News
243-new-coronavirus-cases,-24-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-reach-30,860

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta First Nations appeal suspension of environmental monitoring in oilpatch

EDMONTON — Three northern Alberta First Nations want to appeal the province's decision to suspend environmental monitoring in the oilpatch. The...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Bluey Day Event has new date

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced that the 21st Annual Bluey Day...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 243 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 30,860.

The death toll has risen to 2,450, as 24 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 24,492 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 79 per cent of cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ontario has completed 866,889 tests so far for the virus. This is up 15,357 tests from the previous day, which fell short of the testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day, according to the province.

Over the weekend, a delay in reporting cases had increased daily case numbers for Saturday and Sunday into the 400s. Monday’s report of new cases has fallen into the 200s as Premier Doug Ford is set to announce details into Ontario’s Stage 2 of reopening.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s report marks an increase of 0.8 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered around the one per cent mark over the past week.

Ontario has 603 patients (down by 32 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTop doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus
Next articleGo Fund Me set up for family after fire

More Articles Like This

Ontario reopening Phase 2: Groups of 10 allowed, places of worship to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government announced a regional approach to Stage 2 of reopening the province amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday. As of Friday at 12:01...
Read more

Return to the land: Northwest Saskatchewan food insecurity highlighted by coronavirus crisis

Health Global News - 0
Editor’s note: The COVID-19 outbreak in northwest Saskatchewan has exposed weaknesses in the region’s fragile food system. In this three-part series, Global News will...
Read more

New Zealand says country has eradicated coronavirus as final patient recovers

Health Global News - 0
New Zealand appears to have completely eradicated the coronavirus — at least for now — after health officials said Monday the last known infected...
Read more

‘All eyes’ on New York City as it begins to reopen amid pandemic, protests

Health Global News - 0
The city that never sleeps had a curfew for much of last week. Famous stores were boarded up after days of unrest. The lights...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv