243-new-coronavirus-cases,-24-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-reach-30,860

Ontario reported 243 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 30,860.

The death toll has risen to 2,450, as 24 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 24,492 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 79 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 866,889 tests so far for the virus. This is up 15,357 tests from the previous day, which fell short of the testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day, according to the province.

Over the weekend, a delay in reporting cases had increased daily case numbers for Saturday and Sunday into the 400s. Monday’s report of new cases has fallen into the 200s as Premier Doug Ford is set to announce details into Ontario’s Stage 2 of reopening.

Monday’s report marks an increase of 0.8 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered around the one per cent mark over the past week.

Ontario has 603 patients (down by 32 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

