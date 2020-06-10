251-new-coronavirus-cases,-11-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-rise-to-31,341

Ontario reported 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,341.

This is the third day in a row with new cases in the 200s. Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 0.8 per cent in total cumulative cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,475, as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 25,380 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 81 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 900,339 tests so far for the virus. This is up 19,941 tests from the previous day, which is just shy of the testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day, according to the province.

Ontario has 580 patients (down by 20 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 118 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 86 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 67 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

14,060 people are male (44.9 per cent).

