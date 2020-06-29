HealthNewsRegional

29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, Northern Health Region has zero active cases

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, Northern Health Region has zero active cases

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,659, as released by Health Officials on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently zero active cases in Northern Health, with a total of 64 confirmed cases.

There are currently 123 active cases in B.C., and 2,309 people who tested positive have since recovered.

16 individuals are hospitalized, with four of those in ICU.

When it comes to COVID-19-related deaths, there were no new deaths since Friday. The total death count, across B.C., still remains at 167.

As British Columbians begin to plan their summer vacations, Henry says we must not forget to keep safety measures in mind, such as physical distancing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, to reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19.

