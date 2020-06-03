Health

338 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 29,047

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 338 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a lower case number than the previous two days, bringing the provincial total to 29,047.

The death toll has risen to 2,312, as 19 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 22,811 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 78 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 765,501 tests so far for the virus. This is up 17,537 tests from the previous day. The province has previously said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 daily tests.

Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 1.2 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.6 per cent over the past week.Ontario has 791 patients (down by 10 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 127 patients in an intensive care unit (up by two) and 92 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by five).Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 66 per cent of all cases in the province.Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

  • 12,851 people are male (44.2 per cent).

