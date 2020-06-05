344-new-coronavirus-cases,-15-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-rise-to-29,747

Ontario reported 344 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 29,747.

The death toll has risen to 2,372, as 15 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 23,583 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 79 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 809,053 tests so far for the virus. This is up 20,730 tests from the previous day, which hits the daily testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day, according to the province.

Premier Doug Ford has urged Ontarians to “go get tested” after expanding the criteria to include a wide range of people, with or without symptoms. Mobile testing units have also been deployed across the Greater Toronto Area, where reported COVID-19 case numbers are higher.

Friday’s report marks an increase of 1.2 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.2 and 1.6 per cent over the past week.

Ontario has 749 patients (down by 27 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

