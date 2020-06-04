Health

356 new coronavirus cases, 45 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 29,403

Avatar
By Global News
356-new-coronavirus-cases,-45-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-reach-29,403

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz joins Enbridge board of directors

CALGARY — Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has been appointed to the board of directors at pipeline...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeFran Yanor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, the Goat - 0

Minister defends moose hunt increases as science-led to protect caribou

An increase in hunt tags for cows and calves in two areas of the province was renounced...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City continues to clarify bylaw on decorations at cemeteries following more upset

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There has been more upset on social media over the bylaw regarding Cemetery Regulation...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 356 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 29,403.

The death toll has risen to 2,357, as 45 more deaths were reported. This is the highest number of deaths recorded within a 24-hour period since May 12.

Meanwhile, 23,208 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 79 per cent of cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ontario has completed 786,323 tests so far for the virus. This is up 20,822 tests from the previous day — the first time the province has reached its testing capacity of more than 20,000 daily tests.

Premier Doug Ford has urged Ontarians to “go get tested” after expanding the criteria to include a wide range of people, with or without symptoms. Mobile testing units have also been deployed across the Greater Toronto Area, where reported COVID-19 case numbers are higher.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s report marks an increase of 1.2 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.2 and 1.6 per cent over the past week.

Ontario has 776 patients (down by 15 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleNew rules to speed up approvals for exploratory drilling off Newfoundland
Next articleCoronavirus: Ontario appoints former federal health minister Jane Philpott as adviser

More Articles Like This

Trudeau says ‘encouraging’ new coronavirus modelling data to be released

Health Global News - 0
Posted June 4, 2020 11:30 am Updated June 4, 2020 11:32 am 1:46Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says his government wants to be a ‘partner’ for provinces in...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario appoints former federal health minister Jane Philpott as adviser

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 4, 2020 10:59 am 2:11Ontario Health apologizes for coronavirus testing mishap WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Health has apologized for a breakdown in...
Read more

New Brunswick records first COVID-19-related death

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick has recorded the first COVID-19 death in the province. The death is linked to the ongoing outbreak in Zone 5, the region of...
Read more

White House scrambles amid fears of coronavirus resurgence during George Floyd protests

Health Global News - 0
For weeks, President Donald Trump has been eager to publicly turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic. Now fears are growing within the White...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv