356-new-coronavirus-cases,-45-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-reach-29,403

Ontario reported 356 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 29,403.

The death toll has risen to 2,357, as 45 more deaths were reported. This is the highest number of deaths recorded within a 24-hour period since May 12.

Meanwhile, 23,208 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 79 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 786,323 tests so far for the virus. This is up 20,822 tests from the previous day — the first time the province has reached its testing capacity of more than 20,000 daily tests.

Premier Doug Ford has urged Ontarians to “go get tested” after expanding the criteria to include a wide range of people, with or without symptoms. Mobile testing units have also been deployed across the Greater Toronto Area, where reported COVID-19 case numbers are higher.

Thursday’s report marks an increase of 1.2 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.2 and 1.6 per cent over the past week.

Ontario has 776 patients (down by 15 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

