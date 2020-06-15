HealthNewsRegional

36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, no new cases in Northern Health

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 36 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,745, as announced by Health Officials on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 182 active cases in B.C., and 2,395 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 13, with four of those in ICU.

There were no new deaths reported, keeping the Province’s COVID-19 death count at 168.

Henry says we are far from over with the virus as, until a vaccine is released, it still exists within every community across the province.

Henry also says rapid testing needs to take place for anyone with symptoms and that places need to stay closed that lead to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

