404 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 28,263

By Global News
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC Winter Games Legacy Fund Now Open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John 2020 B.C. Winter Games has proved once more that our...
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain reaches ‘key milestone’ as pipeline construction begins in B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Trans Mountain says it has reached another "key milestone" in the project to triple capacity of a pipeline...
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 60-year-old

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the public's help to...
Global News

Ontario reported 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 28,263.

The death toll has risen to 2,276, as 10 more deaths were reported — the lowest number of deaths recorded within a 24-hour period since April 1.

Meanwhile, 22,153 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 78 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 732,720 tests so far for the virus. This is up 14,379 tests from the previous day. The province has previously said it has a testing capacity of over 20,000 daily tests.

Monday’s report marks an increase of 1.5 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.6 over the past week.

Ontario has 781 patients (no change from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 125 patients in an intensive care unit (up by seven) and 89 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 66 per cent of all cases in the province.

