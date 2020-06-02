Health

446 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 28,709

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 446 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 28,709.

The death toll has risen to 2,293, as 17 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 22,484 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 78 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 747,964 tests so far for the virus. This is up 15,244 tests from the previous day. The province has previously said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 daily tests.

Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 1.6 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.6 per cent over the past week.

Ontario has 801 patients (up by 20 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 125 patients in an intensive care unit (no change) and 87 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 66 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

  • 12,658 people are male (44.1 per cent).

