60 to 80mm of rain expected this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Heavy rain is expected to start late Tuesday and continue into Thursday all around Northeast B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

In the South Peace, heavy rain could start late Tuesday. In the North Peace, the heavy rain is expected Wednesday afternoon, and in the Fort Nelson region, it could begin Thursday morning.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, the forecast says the communities could see 60 mm of rain by the end of the week. In Fort Nelson, they could see up to 85 mm.

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2020-06-30 11:56 UTC by Environment Canada:

Special weather statement issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Advertisement

Heavy rain for BC Peace River and Fort Nelson on Wednesday and Thursday.

A low pressure system will develop over Southern Alberta today and then intensify as it moves northward into Northern Alberta by Wednesday evening. The system will funnel rain onto the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

B.C. South Peace River

Showers will begin to fall over the B.C. South Peace River Region including Dawson Creek and Chetwynd by this afternoon. These showers will slowly transition into rain by Wednesday morning and rain, heavy at times, by Wednesday night. The rain, heavy at times, will taper off on Thursday morning, but showers will persist into Friday.

B.C. North Peace River

Advertisement

For BC North Peace River, including Fort St. John, the showers will start midday Wednesday. The light rain will change to rain, heavy at times, by mid afternoon and continue until Thursday evening.

Fort Nelson Region

Southern portions of the Fort Nelson Region can expect periods of rain to continue from tonight through Friday with heavier rain falling early Thursday morning. The community of Fort Nelson will see isolated showers until early Thursday morning when rain, heavy at times, will begin. This rain will taper off early Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall warnings may be issued as the system further develops and confidence in rainfall amounts increases.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.