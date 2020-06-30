NewsRegional

60 to 80mm of rain expected this week

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Photo by OakleyOriginals, Flickr Creative Commons

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

60 to 80mm of rain expected this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Heavy rain is expected to start late Tuesday and continue into Thursday...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Large community forest licence awarded to partnership between Fort Nelson First Nation and NRRM

FORT NELSON, B.C. - History has been made as a partnership between Fort Nelson First Nation and Northern Rockies...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Regional District to form steering committee for North Peace Leisure Pool replacement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Plans for the replacement of the North Peace Leisure Pool were discussed, on Thursday,...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Heavy rain is expected to start late Tuesday and continue into Thursday all around Northeast B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson.

In the South Peace, heavy rain could start late Tuesday. In the North Peace, the heavy rain is expected Wednesday afternoon, and in the Fort Nelson region, it could begin Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, the forecast says the communities could see 60 mm of rain by the end of the week. In Fort Nelson, they could see up to 85 mm.

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2020-06-30 11:56 UTC by Environment Canada: 

Special weather statement issued for:

  B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

  Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details: 

Advertisement

Heavy rain for BC Peace River and Fort Nelson on Wednesday and Thursday.

A low pressure system will develop over Southern Alberta today and then intensify as it moves northward into Northern Alberta by Wednesday evening. The system will funnel rain onto the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.  

B.C. South Peace River

Showers will begin to fall over the B.C. South Peace River Region including Dawson Creek and Chetwynd by this afternoon. These showers will slowly transition into rain by Wednesday morning and rain, heavy at times, by Wednesday night. The rain, heavy at times, will taper off on Thursday morning, but showers will persist into Friday.  

B.C. North Peace River

Advertisement

For BC North Peace River, including Fort St. John, the showers will start midday Wednesday. The light rain will change to rain, heavy at times, by mid afternoon and continue until Thursday evening.

Fort Nelson Region

Southern portions of the Fort Nelson Region can expect periods of rain to continue from tonight through Friday with heavier rain falling early Thursday morning. The community of Fort Nelson will see isolated showers until early Thursday morning when rain, heavy at times, will begin. This rain will taper off early Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall warnings may be issued as the system further develops and confidence in rainfall amounts increases.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Advertisement
Previous articleLarge community forest licence awarded to partnership between Fort Nelson First Nation and NRRM

More Articles Like This

Large community forest licence awarded to partnership between Fort Nelson First Nation and NRRM

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - History has been made as a partnership between Fort Nelson First Nation and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has received the...
Read more

Regional District to form steering committee for North Peace Leisure Pool replacement

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Plans for the replacement of the North Peace Leisure Pool were discussed, on Thursday, June 25, at a Peace...
Read more

PRRD sets up new email address for Old Fort EOC

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided another update, on Monday, regarding the Old Fort Landslide. As part of the update,...
Read more

BC sees 26 new COVID-19 cases, 2,577 have since recovered as of Monday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - 26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,904, as announced on Monday. According to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv