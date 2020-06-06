Health

A look at how Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I. plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown

By Global News
Global News

Starting Monday (June 8) , groups of up to 20 people will be permitted in Newfoundland and Labrador, as long as they observe physical distancing.

Up to 19 people will be allowed on public transit, and retail stores can reopen with restrictions.

Travel within the province will also be permitted, including to second homes, campgrounds and parks.

And 11 government service centres will reopen to offer in-person services that can be booked by appointment, including written tests, driver exams and identification photos.

As of Saturday evening, the province had two active cases out of 261 total, three of whom have died.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced on May 29 that “bubbles” that had been limited to two households could invite six additional people into their circle.

Small gatherings for funerals, burials and weddings had already been allowed with a limit of 10 people following physical distancing rules. However, parties or other social gatherings are still banned.

Outdoor games of tennis have been allowed to resume, though players must bring their own equipment, and not share it.

Pet grooming services began operating May 25,

