Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in BC, only four new cases across Province

By Scott Brooks
watch:-bc’s-daily-coronavirus-update-with-dr.-bonnie-henry,-march-21
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64 and four new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,601, as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 207 active cases in B.C., which is down from 224 on Monday.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,229 have since recovered from the virus.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

31 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while eight of those are in ICU.

No new deaths were reported as the death toll for COVID-19 remains at 165 people.

Henry says while testing is a great tool, it is not enough to help keep everyone safe and that maintaining proper safety practices, such as physical distancing, is still important as testing does not always immediately catch positive cases.

