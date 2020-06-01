HealthNewsRegional

Active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in BC, 2,207 have now recovered

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64 and 24 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,597, as announced by Health Officials on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 224 active cases in B.C., which is down from 228 on Saturday.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,207 have since recovered from the virus.

33 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while five of those are in ICU.

A total of 165 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

According to Henry, 356,196 British Columbians took part in the Provincial COVID-19 survey.

To continue efforts to reduce the risk of transmission, Henry says we must continue to practice physical distancing, proper handwashing, and stay home if you are feeling unwell.

