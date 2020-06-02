Health

Air Canada raises $1.6B to offset losses as coronavirus lockdown slashes sales

By Global News
Global News

Air Canada has raised $1.59 billion from share and debt offerings intended to offset some of the carrier’s losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said Tuesday it sold 35.4 million voting shares at $16.25 apiece for gross proceeds of $575.6 million.

It also issued $1.02 billion in convertible senior unsecured notes due in 2025, well above its initial plan for about $540 million.

The financing proceeds help to bolster Air Canada’s liquidity after confinement measures and border shutdowns “destroyed demand and depleted cash,” chief financial officer Michael Rousseau said in a release.

Despite more than $1 billion in losses in the first quarter, a positive reaction from the public markets amounted to “a strong endorsement” of the airline’s strength, he said.

The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option to buy 15 per cent of the shares on offer,

