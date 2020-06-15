Air Canada resumes flights to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Air Canada has started to fly out of Fort St. John to Vancouver.

The airline suspended flights from Fort St. John on April 2 and has started flying as of Sunday once a day to Vancouver.

That schedule will increase to two flights a day starting June 22.

Meanwhile, WestJet is flying three times a week to Calgary until July 5, when that increases to two flights a day. It’s not clear when WestJet will resume flights to Vancouver.

WestJet was also supposed to start flying into Dawson Creek this spring, but that has been delayed until September.

The third airline flying out of Fort St. John, Central Mountain Air, will start flying again on July 6 with a flight that will go to Prince George, Kamloops and Kelowna. From July 6 to August 8, CMA will operate three days a week in Fort St. John.