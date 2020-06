FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed at the top of the South Taylor Hill due to a collision.

The Highway is closed between the 249 Road and the Pingel Creek Road. There is no detour at this time, and there is no estimate on when the Highway will be open.

Details about the collision are limited at this time.

The next update is expected at 8 a.m.

If you have any information to share about the collision, email news@moosefm.ca.