Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta First Nations appeal suspension of environmental monitoring in oilpatch

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
alberta-first-nations-appeal-suspension-of-environmental-monitoring-in-oilpatch

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta First Nations appeal suspension of environmental monitoring in oilpatch

EDMONTON — Three northern Alberta First Nations want to appeal the province's decision to suspend environmental monitoring in the oilpatch. The...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Bluey Day Event has new date

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced that the 21st Annual Bluey Day...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Three northern Alberta First Nations want to appeal the province’s decision to suspend environmental monitoring in the oilpatch.

The Mikisew Cree First Nation, the Fort McKay First Nation and the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation have made the request to the regulator’s internal appeals body.

The Alberta Energy Regulator made the decision earlier this spring in what it said was an attempt to keep workers and communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Melody Lepine of the Mikisew Cree, who live in the oilsands region, says Indigenous people in the area were left entirely in the dark over the move.

She says she’s seen no justification for it.

She says First Nations haven’t been given any explanation of how the province will track environmental impacts during the suspension.

She points out monitoring is one of the conditions under which companies are granted access to the land.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020

The Canadian Press

Previous articleBluey Day Event has new date
Next articleTop doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

News Global News - 0
Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus epidemic, suggesting this could be...
Read more

Bluey Day Event has new date

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced that the 21st Annual Bluey Day fundraising event is rescheduled for...
Read more

Go Fund Me set up for family after fire

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the family that has been displaced due to the fire...
Read more

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

News Global News - 0
Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus epidemic, suggesting this could be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv