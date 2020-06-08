alberta-first-nations-appeal-suspension-of-environmental-monitoring-in-oilpatch

EDMONTON — Three northern Alberta First Nations want to appeal the province’s decision to suspend environmental monitoring in the oilpatch.

The Mikisew Cree First Nation, the Fort McKay First Nation and the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation have made the request to the regulator’s internal appeals body.

The Alberta Energy Regulator made the decision earlier this spring in what it said was an attempt to keep workers and communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melody Lepine of the Mikisew Cree, who live in the oilsands region, says Indigenous people in the area were left entirely in the dark over the move.

She says she’s seen no justification for it.

She says First Nations haven’t been given any explanation of how the province will track environmental impacts during the suspension.

She points out monitoring is one of the conditions under which companies are granted access to the land.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020

The Canadian Press