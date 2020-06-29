alimentation-couche-tard-q4-profits-nearly-doubles-despite-lower-revenues

LAVAL, Que. — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. beat expectations as it capped its fiscal year with profits nearly doubling in the fourth quarter despite a revenue decrease mainly due lower fuel demand because of COVID-19.

The Laval, Que.,-based convenience store operator reported after markets closed that it earned US$576.3 million or 52 cents per share for the period ended April 26. That compared with US$293.1 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Reporting in U.S. dollars, Couche-Tard results were affected by a pre-tax gain of $41 million on the sale of its U.S. wholesale fuel business, a $22.8 million foreign exchange gain and $4.6 million adjustment on deferred taxes.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted profits were $521 million or 47 cents per diluted share, up from $289 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenues decreased 26.1 per cent to $9.69 billion from $13.11 billion, largely due to 34 per cent decrease in fuel volumes.

The retailer was expected to earn an adjusted profit of 43 cents per share on $9.36 billion of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv

For the full-year, it earned $2.35 billion or $2.09 per share on $54.1 billion of revenues, up from $1.83 billion or $1.62 per share on $59.12 billion of revenues in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD.B)

The Canadian Press