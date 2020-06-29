Canadian PressEnergy News

Alimentation Couche-Tard Q4 profits nearly doubles despite lower revenues

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
alimentation-couche-tard-q4-profits-nearly-doubles-despite-lower-revenues

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC sees 26 new COVID-19 cases, 2,577 have since recovered as of Monday

VICTORIA, B.C. - 26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,904,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Local elected officials to talk with Province about Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources, MP Bob...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Canada Day Activities continue in Fort St John despite COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Canada Day activities continue for the City of Fort St. John.
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

LAVAL, Que. — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. beat expectations as it capped its fiscal year with profits nearly doubling in the fourth quarter despite a revenue decrease mainly due lower fuel demand because of COVID-19.

The Laval, Que.,-based convenience store operator reported after markets closed that it earned US$576.3 million or 52 cents per share for the period ended April 26. That compared with US$293.1 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Reporting in U.S. dollars, Couche-Tard results were affected by a pre-tax gain of $41 million on the sale of its U.S. wholesale fuel business, a $22.8 million foreign exchange gain and $4.6 million adjustment on deferred taxes.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Excluding one-time items, adjusted profits were $521 million or 47 cents per diluted share, up from $289 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenues decreased 26.1 per cent to $9.69 billion from $13.11 billion, largely due to 34 per cent decrease in fuel volumes.

The retailer was expected to earn an adjusted profit of 43 cents per share on $9.36 billion of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv

For the full-year, it earned $2.35 billion or $2.09 per share on $54.1 billion of revenues, up from $1.83 billion or $1.62 per share on $59.12 billion of revenues in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD.B)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleBC sees 26 new COVID-19 cases, 2,577 have since recovered as of Monday

More Articles Like This

Alberta cuts business tax, boosts infrastructure spending to reboot economy

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta is cutting business taxes, pumping billions into infrastructure and making a full court press to lure jobs from Toronto, Montreal and elsewhere to rebound from...
Read more

Kenney says ambitious, long-term Alberta economy reboot plan coming Monday

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Premier Jason Kenney says his government's blueprint to reboot Alberta's distressed economy will be announced Monday in Calgary. "It will be a...
Read more

Alberta probe into foreign funding of anti-oil groups extended to October

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's public inquiry into whether foreign money is bankrolling anti-oil protests in Canada is going into overtime. Energy Minister Sonya Savage says the initial findings...
Read more

Well completion firm Calfrac reports deeper loss on 36% drop in revenue

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is reporting a sharply deeper loss on lower revenue as demand for its oil and gas well completion services slumped...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv