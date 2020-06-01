All active COVID-19 cases in N.B. remain linked to doctor that failed to self-isolate

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday despite processing more than 2,000 tests in the previous 24 hours.
There are 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
As of Monday, 12 cases are considered active. All are in the Campbellton area, known as Zone 5.
Four patients are in hospital with on in an intensive care unit.
All active cases are linked to a male family doctor in Campbellton who contracted the virus in Quebec and did not self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.
The active cases include an employee and four residents at the Manior de la Vallee long-term care facility in Atholville.
The province said tests came back negative for the remaining residents of the facility.
