Annual Slow Pitch Tournament cancelled, Luminary Ceremony taking place instead

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This years’ Arnie Isberg Memorial One-Pitch Tournament has cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Tournament has been held every summer since 2012, organized by family and friends, in memory of Arnie Isberg.

This year, however, the tournament has been cancelled due to COVID-19 Pandemic, and a Luminary Ceremony will be taking place instead, on June 27 at 8:00 pm. However, due to crowd restrictions, it will now be taking place on the walking path behind the Fort St. John Hospital.

100 percent of the funds raised will go to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Diagnosis and Care Unit.

Luminary Bags are for sale and you can contact Kerri to purchase them or pick them up at Imagine That.

For more information, you can check out the Arnie Isberg Memorial One-Pitch Tournament on Facebook.