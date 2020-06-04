Health

Antioxidants in brain linked to better outcomes for patients with psychosis: London researchers

Avatar
By Global News
antioxidants-in-brain-linked-to-better-outcomes-for-patients-with-psychosis:-london-researchers

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify suspect in vandalism of crosswalk

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

FSJ Public Library to start phase one of re-opening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Fort St. John Public Library is set to start their first phase of re-opening...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Curling Club to hold AGM June 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding its Annual General Meeting on...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A study out of Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute suggests that increased antioxidant levels in the brain are linked to quicker responses to treatment for psychosis, which is in turn linked to improved outcomes for patients.

The research team found that patients with higher levels of the antioxidant glutathione responded more quickly to medication for psychosis. Previous research has shown that patients who respond to medications more quickly have better overall outcomes.

Based on the new study, researchers believe a 10 per cent increase in antioxidants in the brain could reduce the length of a hospital stay for patients with psychosis by an entire week.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Once patients with psychosis start treatment, some get better in weeks, while it can take months for others. We wanted to see if we could understand and influence this disparity,” said associate professor at Western and scientist at Lawson Dr. Lena Palaniyappan.

Story continues below advertisement

“We found that the amount of antioxidants that patients have in their brains predicts the time that it takes for them to respond to treatment.”

Antioxidant levels in the brain vary from person to person based on several factors including lifestyle choices like exercise and diet.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articlePlanned surgeries, procedures ‘slowly resuming’ at London, Ont., hospitals
Next articleSeniors to receive special COVID-19 benefit in July: Trudeau

More Articles Like This

Many Canadians turned to weed as coronavirus arrived. Here’s how to tell if that’s a problem

Health Global News - 0
For better or worse, many Canadians appear to be turning to weed to help them cope with the stress and isolation caused by the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario takes over management of long-term care home in Vaughan

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 4, 2020 1:41 pm 2:22Families react to allegations at 5 Ontario care homes WATCH ABOVE: One day after the military made...
Read more

Team sports to gradually resume in Quebec amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Quebec will allow some team sports to slowly resume as the province continues to ease restrictions designed to limit the novel coronavirus. Premier François Legault...
Read more

Seniors to receive special COVID-19 benefit in July: Trudeau

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted June 4, 2020 1:11 pm OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a special one-time payment for seniors will go out...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv