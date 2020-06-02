NewsRegional

Application process open for Indigenous Youth Rise COVID-19 Support fund

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Indigenous Youth in Canada aged 13 to 30 years of age are encouraged to apply for the #IndigenousYouthRise COVID-19 Support Fund.

The #IndigenousYouthRise COVID-19 Support Fund is a grant to support Indigenous youth and promote community wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic

Through the We Matter Campaign, the fund will provide up to $500 for online events that will help Indigenous Youth in the community stay connected with one another during the pandemic.

The fund will go to support events such as art-based workshops, online concerts, talent shows or performances, webinars, podcasts, and games, among others.

The application process for funding opened in May and the deadline to apply is June 15, 2020.

You can apply for the funding by visiting wemattercampaign.org/supportfund.

