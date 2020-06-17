Argo Roads South Peace provides drivers with Road Conditions Update

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Argo Roads South Peace has provided drivers with an update on road conditions for the South Peace following recent large amounts of rainfall that caused damage and flooding to various roads.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Argo Roads reports that Highway 97 South, between 263 and 261 roads, has now reopened to traffic.

When it comes to road repairs, Argo Roads says crews are assessing the slide that took place in the Pine Pass, causing traffic to be reduced to one lane as a precaution.

Crews are also working to fix the sinkhole that occurred on the South Taylor Hill, which caused traffic to be reduced to one lane.

Argo Roads says Sweetwater Road is still closed and drivers are being asked to use detours until crews can conduct a full assessment on the conditions there.

Further updates on road conditions can be found on the Argo Roads South Peace Twitter page.