Arnie Isberg Memorial Luminary Ceremony raises $2,830

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Arnie Isberg Memorial ‘Light for Life, Join the Fight’ Luminary Ceremony was held this past weekend at the Peace Villas Residential Care Facility walking trail.

The event raised a total of $2,830 from luminary bag donations and sponsors Northern Spring Brake & Steering Ltd., BMO, DGS Astro Paving, Trans Peace Construction (1987) LTd., and Imagine That! The Logo Shop. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund.

There was a total of 300 bags displayed on the walking trail, with 50 of them being decorated by Peace Villas residents, which was integrated into their Recreational Program. The event was held from 8 pm to 11 pm but was unfortunately cut short due to the rain.

Some of luminary bags that were displayed during the ‘Light for Life, Join the Fight’

Some of the luminary bags will be on display at the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s window display at the FSJ Hospital for the month of July.