Health

Australian leaders use courts, coronavirus fears to block anti-racism protests

Avatar
By Global News
australian-leaders-use-courts,-coronavirus-fears-to-block-anti-racism-protests

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Man arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit bills

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP has arrested, and Crown Counsel has approved...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

SPCA responds to multiple cases of cats being abandoned

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is asking residents of the North Peace to stop...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hockey Canada provides update on return to hockey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Hockey Canada has released an update regarding the return of hockey in Canada. On March 12,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Colin Packham Reuters

Posted June 4, 2020 11:30 pm

Updated June 4, 2020 11:32 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:59George Floyd protests: How to stay safe while demonstrating during the coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets in the U.S. and around the world to protest against racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But health experts are urging demonstrators to take the necessary precautions in order to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged people not to attend planned Black Lives Matter protests around the country this weekend, citing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Organizers expect thousands of people to attend rallies in Sydney, Melbourne and other cities. The protests have split opinion, with some state police and lawmakers approving the action despite the health risks.

Morrison said people should find other ways to express anger following the death of Black American George Floyd in U.S. police custody.

“The health advice is very clear, it’s not a good idea to go,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleGeorge Floyd’s death still a homicide despite evidence of medical issues: experts

More Articles Like This

George Floyd’s death still a homicide despite evidence of medical issues: experts

Health Global News - 0
George Floyd had drugs in his system and severe heart disease when a Minneapolis police officer put a knee to his neck, but independent...
Read more

Coronavirus cases in Canada continue steady decline, death toll increases by 139

Health Global News - 0
New novel coronavirus cases in Canada have been dropping for the past several days, with Ontario and Quebec continuing to account for the vast...
Read more

Hockey Canada provides update on return to hockey

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Hockey Canada has released an update regarding the return of hockey in Canada. On March 12, the decision was made to...
Read more

Toronto hairstylist launches petition, calls for Ontario to reopen salons, barber shops

Health Global News - 0
A long-time Toronto hairstylist has launched an online petition calling on the Ontario government to reopen hair salons and barber shops, months after closing...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv