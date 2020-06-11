Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Global News
Global News

Posted June 11, 2020 4:09 pm

British Columbia health officials are slated to deliver their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

On Wednesday, officials said B.C. had gone five consecutive days without a death from COVID-19.

B.C. has recorded a total of 2,680 cases since the pandemic began, nearly 87 per cent of which have resolved.

As of Wednesday, the province had just 185 active cases remaining. Twelve COVID-19 patients are in hospital, four of them in intensive care.

