B.C. officials provide Tuesday coronavirus update

Officials are set to provide an update Tuesday on the number of coronavirus cases in B.C.

The province recorded 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus from noon Saturday to noon Monday.

One more person died from COVID-19 in a long-term care home in the Fraser Health region, bringing the total number of deaths to 165.

Thirty-two people remain in hospital, which is down from 35 on Saturday. In total, 2,207 people have now recovered from the virus.

Five people remain in the ICU.

There were still 224 active cases, which was an increase of four since Saturday.

There were still 13 active outbreaks in B.C., 12 in long-term care and assisted living homes. The outbreak at the Residence at Clayton Heights has been declared over.

There were no new community outbreaks Monday.

