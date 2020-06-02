Health

B.C. officials provide Tuesday coronavirus update

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-officials-provide-tuesday-coronavirus-update

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in BC, only four new cases across Province

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Nearly 60,000 students across BC return to school as in-class learning reopens

VICTORIA, B.C.- The B.C. Government reopened in-class learning to all students on Monday, June 1, with close to 30...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Firefighter takes a stand against racism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the past few days, many have been following the uprise in protests against...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Officials are set to provide an update Tuesday on the number of coronavirus cases in B.C.

The province recorded 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus from noon Saturday to noon Monday.

One more person died from COVID-19 in a long-term care home in the Fraser Health region, bringing the total number of deaths to 165.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Thirty-two people remain in hospital, which is down from 35 on Saturday. In total, 2,207 people have now recovered from the virus.

Five people remain in the ICU.

There were still 224 active cases, which was an increase of four since Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

There were still 13 active outbreaks in B.C., 12 in long-term care and assisted living homes. The outbreak at the Residence at Clayton Heights has been declared over.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There were no new community outbreaks Monday.

Advertisement

3:57‘Hate has no place in our province’: B.C. top doctor’s anti-racism pledge and how to safely demonstrate

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCOVID-19 patients face increased risk of post-op death, pulmonary complications: study
Next articleActive COVID-19 cases continue to drop in BC, only four new cases across Province

More Articles Like This

Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in BC, only four new cases across Province

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 64 and four new cases were...
Read more

COVID-19 patients face increased risk of post-op death, pulmonary complications: study

Health Global News - 0
A collaborative study out of Western University in London, Ont., and the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom has found that COVID-19 patients...
Read more

China using Huawei to drive a wedge between U.K. and U.S., American senator says

Health Global News - 0
China is using telecoms giant Huawei to try to drive a wedge between Britain and the United States, Republican senator Tom Cotton told British...
Read more

Black neighbourhoods in Toronto are hit hardest by COVID-19 — and it’s ‘anchored in racism’: experts

Health Global News - 0
There are more Black people living in Toronto neighbourhoods that have the highest number of novel coronavirus infections — indicating that there are health...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv