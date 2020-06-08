B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in three days, no new deaths

Posted June 8, 2020 5:37 pm

Updated June 8, 2020 6:15 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Health officials on Monday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past three days and no new deaths.

There were 14 positive cases from Friday to Saturday, six cases from Saturday to Sunday, and nine from Sunday to Monday. The province also announced one new epi-linked case.

3:59B.C. releases next round of COVID-19 modelling

B.C. releases next round of COVID-19 modelling

There are 2,659 confirmed cases of the disease in the province. Of those, 2,309 patients have fully recovered, or about 87 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. now has just 183 active cases, a decrease of 10 since the last report on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sixteen patients are in hospital, with four of them in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 167.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS