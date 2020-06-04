B.C. to provide updated modelling at Thursday coronavirus update

Posted June 4, 2020 4:21 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:49COVID-19 survivor says the coronavirus risk is real

This COVID-19 survivor says the coronavirus risk is real.

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and will carry it on BC1.

Officials are expected to provide their usual progress update, along with a new round of epidemic modelling.

Earlier Thursday, the federal government announced a new one-time, $300 COVID-19 support payment for seniors in July.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

New federal modelling on Thursday also projected up to 9,400 coronavirus deaths nationally by mid-June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That death toll remains heavily driven by fatalities in Ontario and Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia announced just one new death and 22 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS