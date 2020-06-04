Health

B.C. to provide updated modelling at Thursday coronavirus update

By Global News
Global News

Posted June 4, 2020 4:21 pm

1:49COVID-19 survivor says the coronavirus risk is real

This COVID-19 survivor says the coronavirus risk is real.

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and will carry it on BC1.

Officials are expected to provide their usual progress update, along with a new round of epidemic modelling.

Earlier Thursday, the federal government announced a new one-time, $300 COVID-19 support payment for seniors in July.

New federal modelling on Thursday also projected up to 9,400 coronavirus deaths nationally by mid-June.

That death toll remains heavily driven by fatalities in Ontario and Quebec.

British Columbia announced just one new death and 22 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

