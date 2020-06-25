News

Baytex restarts most of its suspended wells as crude oil prices bounce back

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
baytex-restarts-most-of-its-suspended-wells-as-crude-oil-prices-bounce-back

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD hears from residents of Old Fort through survey on Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided the residents of Old Fort with an...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Baytex restarts most of its suspended wells as crude oil prices bounce back

CALGARY — Baytex Energy Corp. says it is responding to higher oil prices by bringing back on line some...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, Province must continue to keep up protection

VICTORIA, B.C. – 20 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,869,...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Baytex Energy Corp. says it is responding to higher oil prices by bringing back on line some of the wells it had shut down in April and May to avoid selling into an oversupplied market.

The Calgary-based producer says it has restored about 20,000 barrels per day of the 25,000 bpd it had previously curtailed, thanks to improving profitability.

It says about 5,000 bpd of heavy oil production is expected to remain off-line in the second half of the year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The company says it is not restoring its 2020 capital spending plan, leaving it at between $260 million and $290 million or about half of the original plan of up to $575 million.

Baytex revised its full-year production guidance to a mid-point of 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 72,000 boe/d.

It says second quarter output will average between 72,000 and 73,000 boe/d.

“As the global supply and demand picture continues to unfold, crude oil prices have strengthened from their lows in April and we are now starting to benefit from the steps we have taken,” said CEO Ed LaFehr.

“At current commodity prices, we expect to generate positive free cash flow over the remainder of 2020 and maintain over $300 million of financial liquidity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BTE)

Advertisement

The Canadian Press

Previous article20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, Province must continue to keep up protection
Next articlePRRD hears from residents of Old Fort through survey on Landslide

More Articles Like This

PRRD hears from residents of Old Fort through survey on Landslide

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided the residents of Old Fort with an update, on Thursday, regarding the...
Read more

20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, Province must continue to keep up protection

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 20 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,869, as announced on Thursday. According to...
Read more

BC extends layoff provisions for workers and employers

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government says it has spoken with business and worker representatives and has decided to extend the temporary layoffs provisions...
Read more

Dawson Creek Visitor Information Centre to open July 1

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Tourism Dawson Creek has announced that the Visitor Information Centre will be opening for the season on Wednesday, July 1. Located...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv