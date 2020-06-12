BC Arts Council offers more support for northern arts, culture during COVID-19

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The B.C. Arts Council is providing targeted relief funding for Northern artists and organizations.

According to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lisa Beare, arts and culture has a way of providing healing during the pandemic and that by supporting artists, the culture sector can come back strong in the future.

"Arts and culture bring people together and have the ability to help us heal during the pandemic. By supporting artists and arts organizations, we are ensuring that the culture sector can come back strong in the future."

Locally, within the Peace, the Peace Liard Regional Arts Council has received funding to find new ways to reach audiences during the pandemic.

After advancing 50 percent of operating funding immediately in April, the B.C. Arts Council says it is distributing the remaining 50 percent to organizations this July.

Combined, organizations throughout the province will receive more than $15 million total to help give them certainty and flexibility as they budget for the year.

A full list of funding recipients can be found on the B.C. Arts Council’s website.