NewsRegional

BC Arts Council offers more support for northern arts, culture during COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Arts Council offers more support for northern arts, culture during COVID-19

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The B.C. Arts Council is providing targeted relief funding for Northern artists and organizations. According to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Large amounts of rain expected this weekend for Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Large amounts of rain are expected to sweep across most of Northeast B.C. this...
Read more
Energy NewsTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD wants well site reclamation reports

The Peace River Regional District wants quarterly updates from the province on the dormant and orphan wells...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The B.C. Arts Council is providing targeted relief funding for Northern artists and organizations.

According to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lisa Beare, arts and culture has a way of providing healing during the pandemic and that by supporting artists, the culture sector can come back strong in the future.

“Arts and culture bring people together and have the ability to help us heal during the pandemic. By supporting artists and arts organizations, we are ensuring that the culture sector can come back strong in the future.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Locally, within the Peace, the Peace Liard Regional Arts Council has received funding to find new ways to reach audiences during the pandemic.

After advancing 50 percent of operating funding immediately in April, the B.C. Arts Council says it is distributing the remaining 50 percent to organizations this July.

Combined, organizations throughout the province will receive more than $15 million total to help give them certainty and flexibility as they budget for the year.

A full list of funding recipients can be found on the B.C. Arts Council’s website.

Previous article‘Born leader:’ Contradiction is Alberta Chief Allan Adam’s strength

More Articles Like This

Large amounts of rain expected this weekend for Northeast BC

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Large amounts of rain are expected to sweep across most of Northeast B.C. this weekend. According to Environment Canada Meteorologist,...
Read more

PRRD wants well site reclamation reports

Energy News Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District wants quarterly updates from the province on the dormant and orphan wells to be cleaned up under...
Read more

Mayor Ackerman discusses Canada Day reverse parade and peaceful protests

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Mayor Lori Ackerman was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss and help answer some questions around Canada Day and...
Read more

Guide Outfitters struggling due to COVID-19 and closed borders

Moose Talks Laura Briggs - 0
SURREY, B.C.- Guide Outfitters Association of B.C. says it will be a rough year for Outfitters in B.C. Scott Ellis, the executive director of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv