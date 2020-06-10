BC COS investigate the death of two black bears near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate into the poaching of two black bears.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, two black bears had been poached in two days near Fort Nelson.

The COS says both bears were found along Highway 97 and are unsure if the incidents are related.

On Sunday, a black bear was shot and left approximately 15 km north of Buckinghorse River on the east side of the highway.

Then on Monday, a second bear was located dead that had been shot and left, approximately 15 km south of Fort Nelson.

Conservation Officers believe this bear may have been killed several days earlier.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-925-7277.