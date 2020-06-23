BC could see COVID-19 increase during summer, must continue proper measures to avoid increase

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provided an update, Tuesday, on British Columbia’s COVID-19 epidemiological modelling.

In the breakdown within Northern Health, there were a total of 15 cases in the Northeast, 14 in the Northwest, and 36 in the Northern Interior, per 100,000.

According to Henry, the modelling shows that cases have slightly gone up in June and that we could see an increase in new cases during the summer.

Henry says an increase in cases can be avoided if proper measures are continued to be followed.

“We do need to be mindful that if we go too far, too quickly, without having our safe interactions and contacts, that we could see a rapid rebound in new cases and that’s, of course, what we’re trying to prevent.”

The Premier is expected to announce Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan on Wednesday.