BC extends layoff provisions for workers and employers

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government says it has spoken with business and worker representatives and has decided to extend the temporary layoffs provisions to a maximum of 24 weeks expiring on August 30, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Government, the extension will give employers and workers additional flexibility to support economic recovery in the province with the expectation that businesses honour their obligations to workers and reach an agreement with their employees in the event a further extension is required.

These temporary layoff provisions are part of B.C.’s Restart Plan to ensure businesses safely reopen and people get back to work.

For further information on employment standards around temporary layoffs and provisions, you can visit the Province’s website.