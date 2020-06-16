BC Hydro GO Fund helps cats and cat owners in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The cat population, in Fort St. John, has been kept under better control thanks to a grant from the B.C. Hydro GO Fund.

Candace Buchamer, manager of the North Peace SPCA, says it has been able to successfully provide spay/neuter surgeries for owned cats from low-income families in the Fort St. John area.

Since the program’s launch last September, 66 cats have been sterilized, which in turn helped to keep the cat population in check.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Buchamer says the spay/neuter surgeries have also allowed owners to be aware of other urgent health issues with their pet.

While the program is now completed, Buchamer says the SPCA is on the look-out for further funding to continue providing these services in the future.