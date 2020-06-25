NewsSite C

BC Hydro supports the Peace Region with GO Fund

By Laura Briggs

Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro announced Thursday morning they’re contributing $39,500 to help support five Peace Region non-profit groups through the Site C project’s Generate Opportunities (GO) Fund.

The recipients help to support community food banks, counselling, gardening, seniors, and youth programs.
The Peace Region non-profits receiving the grants are:

  • Fort St. John & Area Senior’s Care Foundation for programs serving seniors who reside at home, including the Meals on Wheels and Better at Home programs
  • Friends of Hudson’s Hope Society for the year-round food bank and a Christmas Hamper Program for seniors, children and youth, and disables residents (this was awarded back in March)
  • Fort St. John and District Palliative Care Society for grief counseling, volunteer training and hosting public events (this was also awarded back in March)
  • Peace Community Church Society for its Taylor Community Orchard and Garden program to provide food and resources for vulnerable individuals and families in Taylor and the Surrounding area (also awarded in March)
  • Chetwynd Planning Society for its Chetwynd Circus Camp Program teaching youth self-esteem, leadership and teamwork (also awarded in March)

The GO Fund was established in 2016 for $800,000, so far $477,000 has been distributed to 54 projects.

Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed quarterly over an eight-year period.

For more information or for application details you can visit the Site C website.

