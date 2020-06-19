BC Legislature to resume in Victoria on Monday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Legislature is scheduled to resume this Monday, June 22, following a suspension due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The resumption of the Legislature will see business taking place five days a week, with adjusted hours to help reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

It will also see the house sitting on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and distinct virtual Committee of Supply proceedings will take place on Thursdays and Fridays.

It is to note, all proceedings will be streamed online on the Legislative Assembly’s website.

In addition to the week of June 22, the Legislature will be sitting the weeks of July 6, 13, 20, 27, and August 10.

More information on the resumption of the Legislature can be found by visiting leg.bc.ca.