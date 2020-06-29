HealthNewsRegional

BC sees 26 new COVID-19 cases, 2,577 have since recovered as of Monday

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 26 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,904, as announced on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 153 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,577 people who tested positive have since recovered.

Total cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for cases in hospital across the province, there are currently 18, with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 174.

As the Province moves into Phase 3 of the Restart Plan, Henry says we must remember that COVID-19 will remain a risk.

“As we move into this phase of our Restart Plan, we must remember that COVID-19 remains a risk for everyone even though our new cases are low, we need to keep it there.”

A plan to visit loved ones in Long Term Care is expected Tuesday at noon.

