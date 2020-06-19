BC sees seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,790, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 178 active cases in B.C., and 2,444 people have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 11, with six of those in ICU.

The Province’s COVID-19 death count still remains at 168.

This Sunday, June 21, as we honour Canada’s Indigenous peoples and celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Father’s Day, if we choose to celebrate together with others, Henry says we must take the necessary precautions to do so safely, with kindness, compassion and tolerance.