NewsSports

BC Winter Games Legacy Fund Now Open

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Athletes participating in the cross-country skiing events at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games - BC Games Society

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

BC Winter Games Legacy Fund Now Open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John 2020 B.C. Winter Games has proved once more that our...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain reaches ‘key milestone’ as pipeline construction begins in B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Trans Mountain says it has reached another "key milestone" in the project to triple capacity of a pipeline...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 60-year-old

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the public's help to...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John 2020 B.C. Winter Games has proved once more that our city is experienced in putting on a great show.

The Organizing Committee would like to thank everyone who helped out to make the games such a success and are looking to invite any society, club, association or community member to submit applications for legacy funding.

The Committee will be accepting applications from any sport or art association, community member or group, who can use the funds to help better our community. The main focus will be on Sport and Arts, although other applications will also be considered. The one-time grant can be used for equipment, training, or special projects. 

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Once applications have been collected, the committee will discuss who will receive funding and how much funding will be.

The deadline to apply for funding is June 30, 2020.  You can download the application below.

Legacy Grant Application – Fort St. John 2020 BC Winter GamesDownload
Previous articleTrans Mountain reaches ‘key milestone’ as pipeline construction begins in B.C.

More Articles Like This

Trans Mountain reaches ‘key milestone’ as pipeline construction begins in B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Trans Mountain says it has reached another "key milestone" in the project to triple capacity of a pipeline moving oil from the Edmonton...
Read more

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 60-year-old

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate 60-year-old Judy Ryan
Read more

No injuries as fire aboard Suncor’s Terra Nova vessel extinguished

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Suncor Energy officials say a fire onboard the Terra Nova Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel Saturday morning has been extinguished. Spokeswoman...
Read more

One more new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region, bringing our regions total to 64.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv