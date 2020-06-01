BC Winter Games Legacy Fund Now Open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John 2020 B.C. Winter Games has proved once more that our city is experienced in putting on a great show.

The Organizing Committee would like to thank everyone who helped out to make the games such a success and are looking to invite any society, club, association or community member to submit applications for legacy funding.

The Committee will be accepting applications from any sport or art association, community member or group, who can use the funds to help better our community. The main focus will be on Sport and Arts, although other applications will also be considered. The one-time grant can be used for equipment, training, or special projects.

Once applications have been collected, the committee will discuss who will receive funding and how much funding will be.

The deadline to apply for funding is June 30, 2020. You can download the application below.