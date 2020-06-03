NewsRegional

BCEDA and Fortis team up to support small businesses

By Laura Briggs
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The British Columbia Economic Development Association, the BCEDA, and FortisBC are teaming up to help support small businesses during this economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FortisBC established a hotline to work with businesses in signing up for Support Local BC, an online platform allowing customers to purchase gift certificates from local businesses all across the province.

To date, since its launch in March, the BCEDA says the online platform has sold more than $47,000 in gift certificates for more than 1,000 businesses.

The FortisBC-sponsored hotline operates daily Monday to Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and can be reached by calling 1-888-772-4667.

For more information on support for small businesses, you can visit supportlocalbc.com.

