BC’s COVID-19 death count remains at 167, surgery rate returns to almost normal levels

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,694, as released by Health Officials on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there is still a total of 66 confirmed cases in Northern Health.

There are currently 183 active cases in B.C., and 2,344 people who tested positive have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 13, with five of those in ICU.

When it comes to COVID-19-related deaths, Henry reports there were no new deaths since last Friday, June 5. The total death count, across B.C., still remains at 167.

As for surgeries across the province, Health Minister Adrian Dix says the weekly rate is returning to normal levels with 5,995 surgeries performed last week. The pre-COVID average per week was 6,000.